Mumbai: Bombay High Court cancels regular bail of actor-businessman Sachiin Joshi

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash Naik cancelled the regular bail granted to Joshi by a sessions court in the city. The bail was cancelled on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Confirming the development, special counsel for ED, Hiten Venegaonkar said, "The regular bail on merits has been cancelled by the HC. The HC has said that on merits of the case, Joshi cannot be enlarged on bail."

"However, he is given a temporary bail for two months to avail Covid treatment since he is presently detected positive. So, till July first week, he will have to surrender before the ED," Venegaonkar added.

Presently, Joshi is admitted to the city's GT hospital and is being treated for Covid.

