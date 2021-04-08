Mumbai: Bombay HC issues fresh guidelines for dealing with POCSO cases; will enhance victim participation

In a significant order, the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a slew of directives and guidelines to be implemented by probe teams, prosecution and also the special courts dealing with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said these guidelines would ensure an enhanced participation of victims in criminal proceedings pertaining to sexual assault of minors.

The bench passed the order on a criminal public interest litigation (CRPIL) filed by activist Arjun Malge, who closely works with minor victims of sexual offences.

In his plea, Malge contended that the all the stake holders dealing with POCSO cases do not implement the law in letter and spirit.

Having considered the contentions, the bench said that the police, prosecution as well as the courts must make an effort to bring in the victim's family before the court to actively participate in the trial.