Mumbai: Bombay HC Elevates 7 Additional Judges To Permanent Status, Extends Terms Of 2 Others For 1 Year

Mumbai: The Central government on Friday notified the appointment of seven additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges. Two other additional judges have be given a fresh term of one year as additional judges with effect from October 7.

A tweet to this effect was posted by Union Minister of State with independent charge of the Law and Justice Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the Hon’ble President of India, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following High

Court Judges:- pic.twitter.com/KlGvt6CeZT — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 19, 2024

About The Judges

The judges who have been recommended for permanent appointment are Justices SG Chapalgaonkar, MM Sathaye, Neela Kedar Gokhale, YG Khobragade, MW Chandwani, AS Waghwase, and RM Joshi.

The two judges who have been recommended for a fresh term are Justices SA Deshmukh and VV Joshi.

As on July 1, Bombay High Court was functioning with 66 judges, as against a sanctioned strength of 94. Of these, 17 were additional and 49 were permanent.