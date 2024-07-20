 Mumbai: Bombay HC Elevates 7 Additional Judges To Permanent Status, Extends Terms Of 2 Others For 1 Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bombay HC Elevates 7 Additional Judges To Permanent Status, Extends Terms Of 2 Others For 1 Year

Mumbai: Bombay HC Elevates 7 Additional Judges To Permanent Status, Extends Terms Of 2 Others For 1 Year

The judges who have been recommended for permanent appointment are Justices SG Chapalgaonkar, MM Sathaye, Neela Kedar Gokhale, YG Khobragade, MW Chandwani, AS Waghwase, and RM Joshi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Central government on Friday notified the appointment of seven additional judges of the Bombay High Court as permanent judges. Two other additional judges have be given a fresh term of one year as additional judges with effect from October 7.

A tweet to this effect was posted by Union Minister of State with independent charge of the Law and Justice Ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal.

About The Judges

The judges who have been recommended for permanent appointment are Justices  SG Chapalgaonkar, MM Sathaye, Neela Kedar Gokhale, YG Khobragade, MW Chandwani, AS Waghwase, and RM Joshi.

The two judges who have been recommended for a fresh term are Justices SA Deshmukh and VV Joshi.

As on July 1, Bombay High Court was functioning with 66 judges, as against a sanctioned strength of 94. Of these, 17 were additional and 49 were permanent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Promises Action Against 'Traitor MLAs'; Bandra East...

Mumbai: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal Promises Action Against 'Traitor MLAs'; Bandra East...

Mumbai: Speculations Rife That Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Demand 10-12 Assembly Seats From MVA In...

Mumbai: Speculations Rife That Akhilesh Yadav Likely To Demand 10-12 Assembly Seats From MVA In...

BJP To Launch 'Maharashtra Abhiyan' To Rebuild Party's Image Ahead Of State Assembly Polls

BJP To Launch 'Maharashtra Abhiyan' To Rebuild Party's Image Ahead Of State Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Govt Invalidates MBBS Admissions For 140 Students Following National Medical...

Maharashtra Govt Invalidates MBBS Admissions For 140 Students Following National Medical...

Bombay HC Designates Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar As Terrorist In 'Individual Capacity'; Gang Association...

Bombay HC Designates Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar As Terrorist In 'Individual Capacity'; Gang Association...