The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly making a hoax call from a stolen phone about a bomb threat last week. The accused, Mustafa Sabir Ali Shaikh, is a scrap dealer and allegedly called the police control room on September 16, claiming that a bomb had been planted at 6th gully in Somvar pada. An offence was registered at the Azad Maidan police station, while the CIU initiated a parallel investigation.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:39 AM IST