Mumbai Bomb Threat Email Mystery Unsolved After Two Months: Encrypted Service & German VPN Baffle Police Investigating Press Club Scare | AI

Mumbai: More than two months after a bomb threat email sparked panic at the Mumbai Press Club, investigators are still struggling to trace the person behind the message. Despite a detailed probe by the Cyber Police and Azad Maidan Police, the sender's identity and exact location remain unknown.

Technical hurdles

According to police sources, the threatening email was received by the Mumbai Press Club on March 19 at 7.33 pm from the email ID nirja_gandhi@proton.Investigators found that the message was sent using Proton Mail, an encrypted email service, and routed through a Germany-based Virtual Private Network (VPN), a combination that has significantly complicated efforts to identify the sender.

Following the receipt of the email, which claimed that multiple small bombs containing poisonous gas had been planted inside the Press Club premises, Mumbai Police launched an extensive security operation. The message warned that the devices would explode at 1 pm the next day and was signed by a person identifying herself as "Neerja Ajmal Khan."

Security sweep results

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, along with dog squads and local police personnel, thoroughly searched the Press Club building, which is located opposite Azad Maidan police station, and surrounding areas. However, no explosives or suspicious objects were discovered.

Investigators said the email contained political allegations and claimed to have been sent on behalf of a group of Muslims from Coimbatore. The sender alleged injustice and suppression of voices while warning people to vacate the premises. The message also suggested that the Press Club had been deliberately targeted.

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Threat treated as genuine

Police officials said the threat was treated as genuine from the outset, prompting immediate security measures and a technical investigation. Cyber experts have since been analysing email headers, routing information, metadata and other digital footprints in an attempt to establish the origin of the message.

Sources said the use of Proton Mail and a foreign VPN has created significant challenges for investigators. While technical assistance has been sought and multiple leads have been examined, no breakthrough has been achieved so far. A non-cognisable offence was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station, and officials maintain that all possible angles are being explored. However, even more than two months after the incident, the mystery surrounding the threatening email continues to baffle investigators.

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