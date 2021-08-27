Mumbai: Bollards in middle of the road over Oshiwara river bridge causing damages to cars

Bollards placed in the middle of the road over Oshiwara River bridge have become a disaster for motorists.

Apart from potholes and the ongoing metro work adding to the sufferings of the daily commuters using this said bridge, the metal obstructions further causing damage to their cars they have complained. Following which the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (LOCA) have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently demanding to put reflective tape and paint these bollards in red colour for better visibility especially in night time and during traffic.

Dhaval Shah Director of LOCA said "The bollards have been placed in order to restrict heavy vehicles from using this bridge. Since it is an old road and only light motor vehicles are allowed here. However, the approach road towards this bridge is at an angle (curve) and therefore in traffic hours those using this bridge unable to see the obstruction further causing damage to their vehicles."

Karan Jotwani, a resident staying in the vicinity whose car was damaged for same reason said, "Metal pipes placed to divide road emerges suddenly and causes accidents daily here. My car bumper got severely damaged a month back when I was passing by on this bridge. As my view was blocked by autorickshaw ahead."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) Bridges' Department Deputy Engineer Satish Thosar when asked that his department is aware of this issue, he replied, "We had put color on these bollards but I believe due to rains the color must have gone. We will repaint them until the work of new bridge begins here."

He further informed that bridge over Oshiwara river will be soon demolished and a new one will be constructed. "Now shifting of utility lines on the said bridge is ongoing. The length of the existing bridge is nearly 60 metres and as per the expected timeline partial work of the new bridge should get ready by next year before monsoon," he said.

