Mumbai: Bohra community to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Monday

The Muslim community in Mumbai and around the world are set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday, while the Arab nations and the Bohra community celebrate on Monday.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, which is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid is a time of celebration by hosting official receptions, visiting relatives, greeting friends, exchanging gifts, wearing new clothes and also visiting the graves of relatives.

Talking about the festival and its importance, Ashiyana Mansuri, a member of the community, said, “Ramzan holds a special place in every Muslim's heart. It is a month of complete submission to Allah. Eid brings a wave of joy marking completion of this holy month and with a hope of acceptance of our prayers, fasting and charity.”

The Dawoodi Bohra community observed the holy month of Ramadan from the first week of April.

The community spokesperson said, “We traditionally celebrate Eid and the breaking of the fast by consuming ‘kharak’ (dried stuffed dates) and by serving ‘sheer khurma’.”

He added, “Our members gather in their local Masjids and community centres in a spirit of prayer and supplication. We hosted community meals, undertook Quran recitation programmes and engaged ourselves in various social welfare activities.”

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:42 PM IST