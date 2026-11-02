Mumbai: BMW Seized After Juhu Police Constable Threatened, Authorities Seek Cancellation Of Driver’s Licence | File Pic

Mumbai: In the case of a Juhu resident who allegedly tried to run over a traffic constable following a minor collision, the Juhu police have seized her BMW and approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking cancellation of her driving licence.

Accused released on cash bail

The accused, Juhi Mehta, chief operating officer of a digital media company, was arrested on Saturday and produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, which released her on cash bail.

Mehta, however, claimed she was trying to move her car to the roadside to avoid a traffic jam at the signal junction. She also said she felt uncomfortable stepping out as several people were recording the incident.

𝕄𝕌𝕄𝔹𝔸𝕀 | BMW DRIVER ALLEGEDLY RAMS MULTIPLE VEHICLES IN MUMBAI’S JUHU, REFUSES TO STOP; TRAFFIC COP NARROWLY ESCAPES DANGER | A shocking incident reported from Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area has triggered outrage after a video showing a woman driving a luxury BMW allegedly ramming into multiple vehicles went viral on social media.According to the circulating footage, the BMW allegedly hit a woman’s scooter, a motorcycle and another car before attempting to drive away without stopping.Traffic police personnel reportedly tried to intercept the vehicle by signalling the driver and stepping in front of it. However, the woman allegedly ignored repeated instructions to stop and continued driving, reportedly moving towards a traffic officer who was attempting to halt the car, putting his safety at risk.Bystanders eventually managed to bring the vehicle to a halt and opened its doors. However, instead of cooperating, the woman was seen recording the police personnel and people gathered at the spot, allegedly accusing them of harassment and saying, “This is how they harass us.”The incident has raised serious questions about road safety, accountability and the conduct of motorists who allegedly refuse to follow police instructions.A luxury car does not come with a licence to break the law. No one is above the law — and putting the lives of traffic personnel and innocent road users at risk must be taken seriously. @Santacruz_PS @MTPHereToHelp — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) October 31, 2026

Minor collision leads to confrontation

The incident occurred between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on October 30 near Sangeet Mahabharati Junction, outside Pratiksha Bungalow on NS Road 10 in Vile Parle (West). Mehta’s BMW and a Maruti WagonR were involved in a minor collision, leaving both vehicles in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic.

Traffic constable Prashant Hake, 36, who was regulating traffic, asked both drivers to move their vehicles to the roadside. However, Mehta allegedly argued with him and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/