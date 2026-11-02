Mumbai: BMW Seized After Juhu Police Constable Threatened, Authorities Seek Cancellation Of Driver’s Licence

Mumbai: In the case of a Juhu resident who allegedly tried to run over a traffic constable following a minor collision, the Juhu police have seized her BMW and approached the Regional Transport Office (RTO) seeking cancellation of her driving licence.
Accused released on cash bail
The accused, Juhi Mehta, chief operating officer of a digital media company, was arrested on Saturday and produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, which released her on cash bail.
Mehta, however, claimed she was trying to move her car to the roadside to avoid a traffic jam at the signal junction. She also said she felt uncomfortable stepping out as several people were recording the incident.
Minor collision leads to confrontation
The incident occurred between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on October 30 near Sangeet Mahabharati Junction, outside Pratiksha Bungalow on NS Road 10 in Vile Parle (West). Mehta’s BMW and a Maruti WagonR were involved in a minor collision, leaving both vehicles in the middle of the road and obstructing traffic.
Traffic constable Prashant Hake, 36, who was regulating traffic, asked both drivers to move their vehicles to the roadside. However, Mehta allegedly argued with him and threatened to implicate him in a false case.
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