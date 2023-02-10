Mumbai: BMC undertakes maintenance work of highways within city limits

BMC | File

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken maintenance work of the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) which they have taken possession from MMRDA last year. The total cost of the maintenance work will be around Rs236 crore. Asphalt and concrete will be used to fill up the patches.

BMC always targeted over pothole, road conditions

The BMC has always been targeted over potholed and rough roads. During the monsoon, these roads become worse for driving. BMC has to face public ire and media criticism over accidents due to the bad shape of the roads. There are 2,000km roads in Mumbai which are owned and maintained regularly by BMC. The civic body said that the roads owned by MSRDC, Port Trust, PWD and MMRDA are poorly maintained, but only BMC is being targeted for the potholes. The civic body was demanding that the BMC should be made the sole authority in Mumbai.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came into existence, WEH and EEH were handed over to BMC. Now it is the responsibility of BMC to maintain it.

Invite for tenders

According to Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner of Infrastructure, “This is a pre-monsoon work. We have invited tenders, it will take time to scrutinise documents, selection of contractors and issuance of work order.”

Another officer of roads said, “We will fill up potholes and bad patches on both the highways. But will not do any work on the flyovers which are with MSRDC.”

The total cost of the tender is around Rs 236 crore. While the work on WEH will cost Rs143 crore, the maintenance will incur Rs 93.04 crore. The selected contractor will have to complete the work in the next 12 months.

The WEH starts from Bandra and ends at Dahisar Check Naka. EEH starts from Mulund and ends at Sion. The approximately length of the two highways is around 90 km.

Last year, BMC had refused to take possession of WEH and EEH without the cellular and advertisement rights on these two roads. BMC had also needed a status report and defect liability periods of existing contractors. The civic body had alleged that they were given only the liability of roads not the revenue, so, it would be very difficult for them to bear the cost of the maintenance. But later the issue was resolved among BMC and MMRDA.

