Mumbai: BMC's Water Project Resolves Scarcity In Hilly Regions Of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli & Bhandup; Confronts Aging Pipeline Challenges | Pexels

People residing in the hilly regions of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Bhandup areas will now receive an ample supply of potable water. BMC has initiated the process of laying water pipelines in these areas and is also constructing an underground water tank with a capacity of 22 lakh liters. The estimated cost for this endeavor by BMC is ₹89 crores, 42 lakhs, and 31 thousand. As per the officials from the Hydraulic department, this initiative will resolve the water scarcity issues in Anand Gad, Panchashil Society, and Ram Nagar areas.

BMC is building a water tank beneath the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ground in Vikhroli Parksite area to store 22 lakh liters of water. Additionally, a pumping station will be established to extract water from the tank, addressing the water shortage problems in the Parksite area.

Furthermore, BMC is laying pipelines in LBS road, Depo pada, and Sagar Nagar areas of Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.

Challenges in Mumbai's Water Infrastructure

Mumbai still has water pipelines dating back to the British era, many of which are old and require annual repairs or replacements in phases by BMC. Besides maintenance, BMC needs to extend potable water facilities to newly developed areas of Mumbai, necessitating the installation of new pipelines for the residents of newly constructed buildings. According to the officer from the hydraulic department, there are currently six thousand kilometers of existing water pipelines laid beneath Mumbai, making their maintenance a challenging and costly task. Several pipelines have been damaged during the excavation work for various infrastructural projects.