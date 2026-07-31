Mumbai: BMC's Regal Cinema Circle Beautification Project Faces Heritage Row Over Approval, Design Concerns

Residents and heritage activists have opposed the BMC's proposed redevelopment of Regal Cinema Circle, citing heritage and traffic concerns | AI Generated File Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Regal Cinema circle beautification project, for which the BMC recently floated a tender, is facing flak and resistance from local residents, who say it is going to ruin Colaba's heritage. Once the crown jewel of Mumbai's Art Deco heritage, it is going to be torn apart in the name of redevelopment, they allege.

Moreover, questions have been raised over whether the project has received all the necessary NOCs and approvals, including that of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC).

The Heritage Department of the BMC had written to the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward on April 1, 2026, directing that the implementation of the proposal be put on hold until all necessary approvals were obtained.

It also sought reconsideration of the proposed one-way route on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Road leading towards the Gateway of India, stating that it may cause traffic issues and adversely affect the larger public interest.

View of the Regal junction at Colaba | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Heritage Panel Sought Revised Proposal

The letter, signed by the Senior Architect (Development Plan), Heritage, stated, "By directions of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC), A Ward is requested to withdraw the submitted proposal and resubmit the modified proposal by taking specific remarks from the Deputy Chief Engineer (Traffic) and the Deputy Chief Engineer (Planning) for fresh consideration of the MHCC." However, the department never heard back from the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward.

"We are not aware which department has floated the tender for Regal Cinema junction beautification. There were excessive changes proposed, including building a new pavement and parking, introducing a one-way route on CSM Road, removal of the water fountain on the roundabout, etc. We had asked the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of A Ward to resubmit the proposal. The last we know is that the proposal was sent to the BMC's Roads and Traffic Department. Neither have we received the modified proposal nor have we heard back from the ward," an MHCC officer said.

Residents Oppose Beautification Plan

The scope of work for the illumination and realignment of Regal Junction includes civil works such as the realignment of medians and traffic islands, installation of basalt and granite cobblestones, repositioning of the Vikrant Memorial, and installation of heritage-style lamp posts and cantilever traffic signals, among other works.

Pervez Cooper, Vice-President of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents Association, said, "Heritage rules are ignored and we don't buy this. Instead of restoring Colaba, the BMC's project will be deteriorating it. Colaba isn't just any neighborhood. It's Mumbai's heritage zone. Regal Cinema junction is where generations met, where the city's Art Deco identity lives. Turning it into a crowded, unplanned market strip is not development. It's vandalism."

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"The wide, historic footpaths around Regal Cinema are already choked. Instead of restoring Colaba, the BMC's project will be deteriorating it," said Prasanna Pandey, a resident.

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