BMC Floats ₹45-Crore Tender To Beautify Regal Junction, Boost South Mumbai Tourism

Artistic impression of the Regal Junction beautification project |

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: In a push to attract tourists to south Mumbai, the BMC has floated a tender for the improvement and beautification of the Regal Cinema junction in Colaba at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore. The beautification is part of the overall pedestrianisation plan for Kala Ghoda, the Gateway of India and Regal Junction.

Plaza And Art Museum Planned

The project also includes a one-acre plaza opposite the office of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, near Regal Junction, which will house Mumbai's first open-air art museum. In addition, around 27 traffic signals currently located in the Regal Junction vicinity will be reduced to nine, said local corporator Makarand Narwekar.

Traffic And Infrastructure Upgrades

The project includes illumination and realignment of Regal Junction, civil works such as the realignment of medians and traffic islands, installation of basalt and granite cobblestones, repositioning of the Vikrant Memorial, and installation of heritage-style lamp posts and cantilever traffic signals, among other works. The landscaping component will involve the transplantation of existing trees and the planting of new shrubs and trees to enhance the precinct's green cover.

"There will be one-way traffic from Regal towards the Gateway of India. The plan is to ensure the free flow of traffic in and around the area. All permissions for the project have been received. An underground parking facility at Regal is also being planned for the future," Narwekar said.

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Pedestrianisation Drive Continues

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the city's first pedestrian zone as part of the first phase of the Kala Ghoda precinct beautification project.

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