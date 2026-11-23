BMC’s campaign has cleared 2,803 encroachments, but hawkers are reportedly returning to footpaths across Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: Mumbai’s ambitious ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign appears to be losing ground, with hawkers and illegal encroachments returning to footpaths just days after eviction drives.

The issue sparked a heated discussion at the BMC’s P East and P West Ward Committee meetings on Monday, where a BJP corporator criticised the administration and questioned the role of ward-level officials.

The BMC’s initiative focuses on footpaths connecting railway and Metro stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, government and civic offices, religious places and other high-footfall areas.

The drive aims to remove illegal encroachments, unauthorised structures, hawker obstructions, stored materials, signboards, banners and other obstacles to ensure safe and easy movement for pedestrians.

According to the BMC, the campaign has so far cleared 2,803 encroachments, including unauthorised hawkers, illegal structures and parked vehicles, from 399 footpaths across Mumbai, covering roads stretching approximately 500 km.

BJP Corporator Questions Ground-Level Implementation

However, questioning the ground-level implementation, Tiwana alleged that some officials were undermining the Commissioner's initiative.

“It is our own officials who are trying to make the Commissioner’s ‘Mission Pedestrian First’ fail and damage its reputation. The public has welcomed this initiative, but obstacles are being created at the administrative level itself,” he said.

Citing examples from P West ward, Tiwana pointed out that footpaths cleared during earlier drives had once again been occupied, leaving pedestrians with no option but to walk on the roads. He demanded a list of roads where action was taken and encroachments had subsequently returned.

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A senior civic official said, “Removing encroachments is only one part of the exercise. Maintaining clear footpaths requires regular follow-up. We are strengthening monitoring and will take necessary action wherever violations are found.”

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