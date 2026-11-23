Mahim station | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) initiated a Rs 16.6-crore project to strengthen Mumbai’s water supply network by laying new pipelines beneath railway tracks near Mahim station using microtunnelling technology.

The civic body floated a tender on Thursday for constructing two underground passages, aimed at preventing future disruptions to water supply in G North and South wards.

Details Of The Microtunnel Projects

The project will involve two microtunnels, each measuring 140 metres, running beneath railway tracks in Mahim, as reported by Mid-day. Mild steel water carrier pipes with a diameter of 1,200 mm will be installed inside 1,500 mm-diameter mild steel casing pipes. The proposed route will connect Bandra East to Mahim West.

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The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department has estimated the project cost at Rs 16,66,11,400, excluding GST. Contractors interested in undertaking the work must submit a bid security deposit of Rs 16,66,200. The deadline for submitting bids is December 9, at 4 pm. The selected contractor will be appointed after the tendering process, following which the proposal will be placed before the civic Standing Committee for approval.

Officials said the project is expected to take 18 months to complete from the date of commencement. It follows the scrapping of an older overhead bridge pipeline, necessitating an alternative arrangement to secure long-term water supply to the affected areas.

Why The Microtunnelling Work Is Needed

The proposed pipelines are intended to strengthen supply infrastructure serving G North ward, which includes Mahim, Dharavi and Dadar, and G South ward, covering Worli and Prabhadevi. Civic officials said these areas are not currently facing any major water supply problems, as another pipeline is maintaining uninterrupted supply.

However, the new underground network is being planned as a long-term replacement for the discarded pipeline. Officials said the existing arrangement is functioning, but the additional infrastructure is necessary to ensure the reliability of water supply in the future.

BMC Plans 3 Microtunnelling Projects Across Mumbai

The Mahim project is one of three microtunnelling works planned by the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department to upgrade and replace sections of the city’s water pipeline network. Tenders have been floated for two projects, while the third is yet to reach the bidding stage.

Apart from Mahim, the civic body has invited bids for a project in F North ward to improve water supply infrastructure for Wadala residents. Estimated at Rs 11.36 crore, the work involves constructing a 150-metre microtunnel between RA Kidwai Marg and Wadala railway station. The pipelines in this area require augmentation to increase their carrying capacity. The third project, planned in F South ward, is also intended to replace a discarded pipeline but has not yet reached the tendering stage.

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