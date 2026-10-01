Mumbai BMC’s 'Pedestrian First' Campaign: 20 Illegal Structures Demolished, 15 Stalls Cleared Across 8 Km Of Borivali West Footpaths | X

Mumbai: To reclaim public footpaths for pedestrians, the R Central Ward civic team launched an aggressive encroachment removal drive in Borivali West, demolishing 20 unauthorised structures and clearing 15 illegal stalls.

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The crackdown was carried out along Lokmanya Tilak Road, Market Lane and Borivali Subway Road, where encroachment had been obstructing pedestrian movement and restricting access to footpaths.

The action marks the first phase of the ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign, under which the civic authorities have begun clearing encroachments from six major footpaths covering nearly 8 kilometres across Borivali. The move is aimed at restoring pedestrian space and ensuring that citizens can walk without being forced onto congested roads.

The operation is particularly significant for commuters using Borivali West railway station, with the cleared stretches expected to provide more open and obstruction-free access for thousands of pedestrians travelling through the area every day.

The BMC deployed 2 JCB machines, 5 dumpers, more than 10 officers and civic staff, and 20 workers for the demolition and clearance operation. To maintain law and order during the drive, more than 15 police personnel were also deployed.

The pedestrian first initiative focuses on footpaths connecting railway and Metro stations, schools, colleges, hospitals, civic and government offices, religious places and other high-footfall areas. As part of the drive, the civic body is clearing encroachments, unauthorised structures, hawker obstructions, stored materials, signboards, banners and other impediments to ensure safer and unobstructed pedestrian movement across Mumbai.