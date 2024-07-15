Mumbai: BMC's New Online Platform Streamlines Pet Services Provides Registering Complaints, Vaccinations, Sterilizations And Pet Cremation

Mumbai: BMC's New Online Platform Streamlines Pet Services: Complaints, Vaccinations, Sterilizations And Pet Cremation | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a new online system to handle complaints, and register vaccinations and sterilizations of stray and pet dogs. This initiative also provides critical information on animal welfare.

This system, spearheaded by BMC Commissioner Dr. Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner Mrs. Ashwini Joshi, and Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar, will make animal welfare services more accessible to Mumbai residents.

Dr. Kalimpasha Pathan, General Manager of the Veterinary Health Department explained, "The online facility offers comprehensive details on various animal welfare measures implemented by the BMC. It also provides resources on government departments and organizations working in this domain. Citizens can register their stray or pet dogs for vaccination and sterilization via the MyBMC mobile application or by visiting the link (https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/register-grievance) on the BMC website. Users need to select either 'Complaint' or 'Request' on the platform and complete the required fields. A unique number is generated for each submission, allowing citizens to track the status of their complaints or requests in real-time."

The BMC has also set up an online registration facility for the cremation of small dead pets at the Malad crematorium. Pet owners can register animals weighing less than 50 kg at this link. After filling in the necessary information, users can choose a time slot for cremation within two days. Cremation slots are available at 12 noon and 4 pm daily, and confirmation details will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Dr. Pathan added, "These new online services are part of the BMC’s efforts to streamline animal welfare activities and provide efficient support to residents. We hope this system will promote a more humane approach to managing stray and pet animals in Mumbai."