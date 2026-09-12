Mumbai: BMC’s HBT Trauma Care Hospital May Face Added Patient Load As ESIS Seeks Empanelment

The proposed ESIS tie-up could bring additional beneficiaries to BMC’s HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari East | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 12, 2026: BMC-run hospitals could face an additional patient load if the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) empanels the civic-run Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari East to provide secondary healthcare to ESIS beneficiaries.

The move raises questions over whether the civic hospital has adequate manpower, infrastructure and financial resources to absorb additional patients without affecting services for existing BMC patients.

ESIS Seeks Hospital Empanelment

The ESIS Hospital in Kandivali has written to the HBT Trauma Care administration seeking its empanelment under the scheme at applicable Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Government of India and National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) rates.

The letter, dated September 9, asks the hospital to initiate the process and communicate the documents, requirements, terms and conditions needed for empanelment.

Senior ESIS officials said there are plans to empanel municipal hospitals across Maharashtra to provide healthcare to ESIS beneficiaries. The ESIC currently operates through its own network of ESIC/ESIS hospitals and dispensaries, besides tie-ups with private and super-speciality healthcare organisations. Around 25 lakh insured persons are registered under the ESIC scheme.

The proposal is aimed at facilitating secondary medical care for beneficiaries through suitable municipal hospitals and medical colleges. If approved, ESIS beneficiaries and their families could access secondary healthcare services at the BMC-run trauma hospital.

Concerns Over Additional Footfall

However, the additional footfall could put further pressure on HBT Trauma Care, which already caters to patients from the western suburbs and surrounding areas.

“The key issue for the civic administration will be whether additional resources will be provided to handle the increased patient footfall, particularly in departments that are already dealing with high demand,” said health activist Chetan Kothari.

The financial terms will also be significant. Since the proposed empanelment is at applicable CGHS, Government of India and NPPA rates, the BMC will need to assess whether reimbursements from ESIS adequately cover the cost of medicines, diagnostics, consumables, treatment and manpower.

Empanelment Yet To Be Finalised

The ESIS letter states that empanelling HBT Trauma Care would improve access to secondary healthcare for beneficiaries and help utilise existing public healthcare infrastructure.

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However, the proposal is currently at the request and empanelment stage and does not mean the hospital has been formally empanelled. The next step will depend on HBT Trauma Care and BMC completing the required formalities and accepting the terms.

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