Mumbai: BMC's 'Gateway Plaza' Project Faces Delays Due To Stall Relocation And Heritage Objections, Completion Uncertain

Gateway Plaza Project Delayed: Obstructions and Heritage Concerns Stall Clear View of Gateway of India | Salman Ansari/ FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The 'Gateway Plaza' project, aimed at enhancing visibility of the iconic Gateway of India, has encountered significant delays since its inception in 2021. The project, led by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, was designed to offer tourists, both local and international, a clear view of the Gateway of India from a distance. However, unresolved issues related to the relocation of stallholders and objections raised by the Heritage Committee have stalled the project, raising questions about its completion.

The initial objective of the project was to remove obstructions, such as food stalls and ticket counters, along the approach road from Regal Cinema to the Gateway of India. Currently, the presence of these stalls, along with a police security cabin and other structures, hinders a clear view of the monument, reducing the overall experience for visitors. Thousands of tourists visit the Gateway of India daily, not only to witness the historic site but also to utilize ferry services to nearby destinations like Alibaug, Mandwa, and Revas. Yet, the cluttered approach and numerous hawkers obscure the view of the landmark from the road.

To address this, the project proposed the demolition of seven to eight stalls and ticket counters to create a more open and visually appealing space. A viewing gallery was also planned to allow tourists to appreciate the monument from afar. A consultant was appointed, and the Municipal Corporation allocated Rs. 10 crore to execute the project.

However, complications arose when the stallholders refused to relocate, causing a significant delay in the project’s progress. Additionally, the tenders floated for the project before the Lok Sabha elections were rejected by the state government's heritage department, which opposed the relocation, arguing that no migration was necessary. This decision further complicated matters and brought the project to a halt.

Amid these challenges, the BMC is now considering shelving the project altogether. Several suggestions from the Heritage Committee have been submitted, but the lack of a clear resolution has left the project in limbo.

Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner Of BMC said, “A discussion with the consultant will take place to review the suggestions put forward by the Heritage Committee before finalizing the report. After that, a final decision will be taken only after discussing the project with the BMC Commissioner.”