Mumbai: BMC’s footpath beautification work begins on Savarkar marg

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the beautification work as a pilot project of the 4.5-km stretch of a footpath from Mahim to Prabhadevi.
With various religious and tourist attractions in G North ward such as Siddhivinayak Temple, Mahim Dargah, Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park located in areas from Mahim to Prabhadevi, the civic body is planning to make the footpaths more user-friendly for pedestrians.
Along with the beautification work, BMC will provide eco-toilets, drinking water fountains, new tiles on the footpath and “tact tiles” for the benefit of visually impaired people. Trees on the footpaths will be landscaped with grass and shrubs.
The civic body has set a deadline to complete the work by June and will spend Rs 5.69 crore on the project.
According to officials, the plan was mooted by G North ward office (Shivaji Park, Mahim), considering the importance of Veer Savarkar Marg. The contractor will also maintain the footpath for the next two years.
“We have already started with the beautification work of a footpath of 4.5 kms from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinak temple. This will be an amenities-filled stretch as there will be eco-toilets, drinking water fountains, vertical garden being set up on the backside of bus stops and benches for walkers to sit and relax.
There will be tact tiles that will assist the visually impaired people,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner, G North ward.
He added that project is being done as a pilot project and after getting response from the citizens, this will be done is various areas in the city.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)