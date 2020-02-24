Mumbai: BMC’s footpath beautification work begins on Savarkar marg

The civic body has set a deadline to complete the work by June and will spend Rs 5.69 crore on the project.

According to officials, the plan was mooted by G North ward office (Shivaji Park, Mahim), considering the importance of Veer Savarkar Marg. The contractor will also maintain the footpath for the next two years.

“We have already started with the beautification work of a footpath of 4.5 kms from Shivaji Park to Siddhivinak temple. This will be an amenities-filled stretch as there will be eco-toilets, drinking water fountains, vertical garden being set up on the backside of bus stops and benches for walkers to sit and relax.

There will be tact tiles that will assist the visually impaired people,” said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner, G North ward.

He added that project is being done as a pilot project and after getting response from the citizens, this will be done is various areas in the city.