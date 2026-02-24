Mumbai: BMC’s First Meet Sparks Row As 20 Of 27 Agenda Items Focus On Renaming; Congress Slams Mahayuti

BMC’s First Meet Sparks Row As 20 Of 27 Agenda Items Focus On Renaming; Congress Slams Mahayuti | File Photo

Mumbai: The first General Body meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), scheduled this week following the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, has sparked a political row even before proceedings formally begin.

The General Body meeting has been convened for February 24. However, proceedings are expected to be adjourned to pay tribute to late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The House will reconvene on February 25, when the names of nominated corporators are likely to be announced and several naming proposals taken up for approval.

According to an article by Loksatta, of the 27 proposals listed on the agenda circulated to corporators, as many as 20 pertain to the naming of roads, squares and civic works. The Congress has sharply criticised the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, accusing it of prioritising symbolic renaming exercises over pressing civic concerns.

He pointed out that Mumbai is currently grappling with serious concerns, including deteriorating air quality, traffic congestion, drinking water shortages and strained public health infrastructure. “Pollution levels have made it difficult for citizens to breathe, especially children and senior citizens. Respiratory illnesses are rising” he told Loksatta.

Azmi further highlighted encroachments on footpaths, making pedestrian movement increasingly hazardous. Ongoing Metro construction, combined with pothole-ridden roads, has compounded commuting woes across the city. “Driving has become a challenge due to construction works and damaged roads. Basic amenities such as water supply, healthcare for slum residents and education require urgent attention,” he added.

The Congress maintained that the tone and priorities set in the first General Body meeting should reflect a commitment to development rather than optics. “Mumbaikars want development. The Congress will hold the ruling alliance accountable and will not remain silent on issues affecting citizens,” Azmi asserted.

