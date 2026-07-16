Mumbai: BMC's ₹2.46-Crore Savarkar Market Repair Proposal Deferred Amid Calls For Civic Market Redevelopment Policy

The BMC's proposal to repair Savarkar Market was deferred as Standing Committee members sought a long-term redevelopment policy for civic markets | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The BMC's lack of a long-term redevelopment policy for its ageing civic markets came under sharp criticism at Wednesday's Standing Committee meeting, with members questioning the repeated expenditure of crores on repairs instead of modern redevelopment.

They argued that redevelopment with additional Floor Space Index (FSI) could deliver upgraded markets and parking facilities. Amid the debate, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde deferred the repair proposal for Swatantryaveer Savarkar Market in Dadar (West).

Members Seek Redevelopment Policy

The 46-year-old Savarkar Market in Dadar has been classified as a C-2B structure in a structural audit, necessitating major repairs estimated at Rs 2.46 crore. The proposal was placed before the Standing Committee on Wednesday for approval.

However, members across party lines strongly opposed the move, urging the BMC to formulate a comprehensive redevelopment policy instead of spending crores on repairs.

They called for multi-storey market buildings with parking facilities and the use of additional FSI to generate revenue and create modern civic markets.

MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar criticised the proposal, saying it lacked key details and failed to address basic issues such as cleanliness. He questioned whether the market required repairs or complete redevelopment, noting that the proposal did not clearly spell out the BMC's plan.

Killedar demanded that the proposal be resubmitted along with an inspection report and recommendations prepared after a joint site visit with officials.

Education Committee Chairperson Rajashree Shirwadkar also expressed concern over the poor condition of civic markets despite the availability of dedicated funds.

Committee Defers Proposal

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar said municipal markets are valuable civic assets that can be transformed into modern facilities while generating additional revenue through redevelopment.

He advocated a comprehensive redevelopment policy, stating that many ageing markets could be redeveloped for both improved public amenities and commercial use.

Shinde said the condition of most civic markets was deplorable and questioned why the administration had delayed adopting a long-term redevelopment policy.

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He suggested redeveloping old markets into multi-storey buildings by leveraging additional FSI to create parking facilities, commercial spaces, and new revenue streams.

Shinde also directed the administration to present its overall policy on civic markets, details of measures taken so far, and the status of the proposed redevelopment of 20 municipal markets.

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