Mumbai: BMC Revives ₹298 Crore Dr Shirodkar Market Redevelopment In Parel; Appoints New Contractor

BMC has appointed a new contractor to resume the long-pending redevelopment of Dr. Shirodkar Market in Parel | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, June 27: The long-pending redevelopment of Dr Shirodkar Market in Parel is finally set to take off, with the BMC appointing a new contractor after the previous agency abandoned the project in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The redeveloped market will be equipped with modern facilities, including a multi-level parking facility, CCTV surveillance and a fire-fighting system. The project is estimated to cost Rs 298 crore, with funding to be released in phases.

The BMC operates 92 municipal markets across Mumbai. The redevelopment of Dr Shirodkar Market at Krishna Nagar on J.B. Road in Parel was undertaken nearly a decade ago.

However, the project stalled after the original contractor discontinued work during the COVID-19 pandemic and later sought a 30 per cent escalation in the contract value. As the BMC agreed to only a 10 per cent increase, the contract was terminated and a fresh tender was floated to complete the remaining work.

New Contractor Appointed

Three bidders participated in the tender process, with M/s Kunal-Hirani JV emerging as the lowest bidder and being awarded the contract. The proposal received approval from the BMC's Standing Committee on Thursday.

"The previous contractor had completed only the six-storey structure before the project came to a halt. Under the revised redevelopment plan, the remaining work includes the construction of a 21-storey tower and a 48-storey tower," said a civic official.

Corporators Seek Project Details

During the Standing Committee meeting, MNS group leader Yashwant Killedar sought details of the 43,458 sq m redevelopment, including the number of staff quarters and rehabilitation units.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse sought a detailed presentation, noting that fisherwomen from Versova currently operate from the market, while BJP corporator Tejinder Singh Tiwana urged the administration to verify the financial strength of one of the joint venture partners in view of the project's prolonged delay.

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The revised redevelopment plan includes the completion and vertical expansion of the existing six-storey structure, construction of a new 48-storey tower, a modern market, multi-level parking, staff quarters, and essential infrastructure such as a sewage treatment plant, a rainwater harvesting system, underground water tanks, CCTV surveillance, an integrated building management system (IBMS), fire-fighting systems, lifts and power backup.

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