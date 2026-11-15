Mumbai: BMC's ₹235 Per Flat Waste Charge Sparks Political Row | File Photo

Mumbai: A fresh tax controversy has erupted in Mumbai, with the BMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) Department facing opposition over its proposed monthly charges on individual flats in housing societies designated as Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) that fail to process waste on their premises. The proposed levy has drawn sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, who accuse the BMC of burdening ordinary residents with an unjust tax in the name of waste management.

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad has slammed the BMC's proposed monthly charge of Rs 235 per flat on BWGs, calling it a 'jizya tax' and accusing the ruling BJP of fleecing Mumbaikars. Questioning the civic body's priorities, she alleged that while contractors, builders and industrialists enjoy concessions, ordinary citizens are being burdened with fresh taxes amid soaring inflation. She demanded better waste management instead of imposing additional financial burdens on residents.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) senior corporator Sachin Padwal has opposed the proposed levy, arguing that residents of SRA buildings, redevelopment societies and towers constructed on BMC plots should not be burdened with additional charges. "Garbage collection is a mandatory civic responsibility. Why should Mumbaikars pay extra for a service the BMC is duty-bound to provide? While prime BMC plots worth thousands of crores are allegedly handed over to developers for a fraction of their value, the civic administration is now looking to fill its coffers by squeezing ordinary citizens," Padwal alleged.

Justifying the move, a civic official cited the SWM Rules, 2026, which require BWG to take greater responsibility for waste processing and management. The BMC plans to allow a three-month grace period to encourage societies to adopt scientific waste processing before imposing the charges. Mumbai generates nearly 7,000 metric tonnes of solid waste and another 8,000 metric tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste every day. The 2026 SWM Rules define BWGs based on three parameters—built-up floor area of at least 20,000 sq m, daily water usage of 40,000 litres or more, and daily waste generation of 100 kg or above. Meeting any one of these criteria is sufficient for classification.

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