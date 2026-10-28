Mumbai: BMC’s ₹18-Crore Road Safety Project For 48 Accident-Prone Spots Deferred Over Bidder’s 36 Per Cent Lower Quote

BMC’s proposed safety upgrades at 48 accident-prone locations await committee approval | File Photo

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: The BMC has proposed an Rs 18-crore road safety project to address hazards at 48 accident-prone locations across Mumbai. However, the proposal was not taken up at Wednesday’s Standing Committee meeting.

The civic body had sought approval to award the contract to a bidder quoting 36 per cent below the estimated cost, raising questions over the project’s cost estimates and the quality of work.

The 48 locations, identified by the Mumbai Traffic Police, include some of the city’s busiest junctions and major traffic corridors, where road conditions, inadequate pedestrian infrastructure and damaged dividers have been flagged as potential safety hazards.

Major Junctions Identified As Black Spots

Among the identified black spots are Amar Mahal Junction, the intersection of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Sion Circle, King Circle, Saki Naka Junction in Andheri East, Haji Ali Junction, Mith Chowky in Malad, Bindoo Madhav Thackeray Junction in Worli, Mahim Junction and Chheda Nagar Junction.

Many of these locations handle heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement and serve as critical links connecting different parts of Mumbai. Several are also situated along high-speed corridors and major arterial roads, where even minor infrastructure deficiencies can pose serious risks to motorists and pedestrians.

A survey conducted to identify the black spots revealed several infrastructure deficiencies. Civic officials said, “Stretches of road had uneven surfaces, while pedestrians lacked adequate space to walk safely.” Broken sections of road dividers were also identified as potential hazards for motorists.

Proposed Measures To Improve Road Safety

The proposed interventions include thermoplastic road markings, median dividers, traffic instruction and directional signboards, two-way pavement markers and traffic islands.

The civic body also intends to identify potential hazards at each location, recommend corrective measures and assess the effectiveness of the interventions after implementation.

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Bidder’s Quote Raises Questions

However, Congress corporator Ashraf Azmi questioned the bidder’s 36 per cent below-estimate quote, warning that it could indicate inflated cost estimates or compromise the quality of work. The proposal has been deferred to the next Standing Committee meeting.

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