Mumbai: BMC's ₹11.28-Crore Air Quality Monitor Audit Covers Just 9,000 Of 22,000 Construction Sites; Congress Questions Limited Coverage, Delay

Congress Questions BMC's Delayed Air Quality Audit, Highlighting Limited Coverage And Gaps In Accountability For Construction Pollution | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 31, 2026: Nearly 22 months after the Bombay High Court’s (HC) directions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally initiating an independent audit of air quality monitors at construction sites.

However, the Rs 11.28-crore exercise covers just 9,000 sites over three years. The Congress party has questioned the limited coverage, prolonged delay and lack of accountability, demanding answers from the civic administration.

Amid rising air pollution, the HC, taking suo motu cognisance, directed the BMC in January 2025 to ensure all construction sites install sensor-based air quality monitors linked to its central monitoring system, warning of show-cause notices and construction stoppages for violations.

While the BMC has made these installations and LED displays mandatory across Mumbai, an independent third-party audit is now crucial to verify their functionality, accuracy, reliability and compliance with prescribed standards.

Rs 11.28-Crore Audit Contract Finalised

The BMC floated a tender in July 2026 to appoint a third-party auditor, attracting four bidders. M/s Mahabal Environment Engineering Pvt. Ltd. emerged as the lowest bidder, initially quoting 2.10% above the estimated cost of Rs 11.10 crore.

Following negotiations, the firm agreed to 1.60% above the estimate, bringing the contract value to Rs 11.28 crore. The three-year contract will cover 3,000 construction sites annually.

"The auditor will independently scrutinise sensor-based air quality monitors for technical compliance, calibration, data accuracy, real-time transmission, central system integration and overall reliability. The exercise aims to ensure that air quality monitoring is accurate, transparent and accountable, strengthening the BMC's efforts to curb construction-related air pollution," said a civic official.

Congress Questions Limited Coverage

Congress group leader in the BMC, Ashraf Azmi, has questioned the tender, pointing out that it covers just 9,000 of Mumbai’s 22,000 construction sites over 750 days, leaving 13,000 sites unchecked. With only 12 sites to be inspected daily by a single agency, he questioned its effectiveness in curbing construction pollution.

He also flagged the absence of clear penalty provisions against builders for faulty or non-functional monitors, demanding accountability for the delay in implementing the Court’s order and the incomplete tender.

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BMC Warns Builders Of Strict Action

Meanwhile, the BMC has put developers on notice over construction dust and suspected manipulation of air quality readings, warning of strict action for violating pollution-control norms.

The civic body will step up site inspections, scrutinise Air Quality Index monitoring systems and initiate phased action against errant builders, ranging from show-cause notices and penalties to stop-work orders.

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