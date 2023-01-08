Mumbai: BMC begins doorstep survey for diabetes, hypertension | File

Mumbai: To keep a check on lifestyle diseases, the BMC is carrying out doorstep screening for hypertension and diabetes. The drive started last week and 4,500 people across Mumbai were checked in a day. People suffering these lifestyle diseases have been advised to visit BMC hospitals. As a next step, the civic body has decided to screen 10,000 patients per day at its 200 centres.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) Dr Sanjiv Kumar said the civic body is getting a good response to its door-to-door campaign.

34% Mumbaikars suffering from hypertension

According to an earlier survey, 34% of Mumbaikars are suffering from hypertension. Habits like eating junk food, irregular timing of meals, lack of exercise and hectic working schedule are the reasons behind hypertension. The BMC conducted the survey as per a procedure laid out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Thereafter, the civic body implemented its screening campaign in Mumbai.

The BMC has set a target to screen 50 lakh citizens through 4,500 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). Suspected patients are being directed to BMChealth centres where BAMS doctors will check and treat them at their level and serious patients will be advised to visit major BMC hospitals. The BMC is also planning to recruit another 5,500 ASHA workers.