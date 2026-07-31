Mumbai: BMC Yet To Release Sakinaka Manhole Death Probe Report A Month After Fatal Accident

A month after the Sakinaka manhole tragedy, the BMC is yet to release its inquiry report into the fatal accident | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 31, 2026: A month after a 55-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka, the BMC-appointed committee is yet to release its investigation report. The corporation suspended four officers for prima facie negligence, including the Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L Ward.

However, no action has been taken against the contractor, who was carrying out work at the manhole and allegedly left it open. The Sakinaka police issued a notice to contractor Raghuveer Singh, 40, an accused in the case, instead of arresting him.

Opposition Questions Delay

The opposition is now questioning the delay in releasing the inquiry report, along with demanding strict action against all responsible officers and contractors, and concrete measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

"This was not a natural calamity but a preventable tragedy caused by gross administrative negligence. Who has been held accountable, whether criminal proceedings have been initiated, and whether the bereaved family has received justice and adequate compensation? Nearly one month has passed and the inquiry report has still not been made public," Congress group leader in the BMC Ashraf Azmi said.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. The life of every Mumbaikar is precious, and no authority can escape accountability where negligence claims innocent lives," Azmi said, demanding the immediate release of the inquiry report.

Manhole Tragedy

It was on July 2, amid heavy rains, that Aslam Shaikh, a resident of Andheri East, was returning home from work when he fell into an open manhole on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. Investigators said he was on his mobile phone while walking and failed to notice the open manhole, resulting in the fatal fall.

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The high-level committee, consisting of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs), was formed by BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide a day after the mishap. An FIR was also registered in the case at Sakinaka Police Station.

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