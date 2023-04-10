Mumbai: BMC yet to implement air pollution mitigation plan

Representational Image | FPJ

Almost two weeks have passed since BMC prepared an action plan to mitigate air pollution. However, the civic body is yet to implement the measures recommended by the special committee on March 28. Former corporators and environmental activists have expressed displeasure over the civic officials’ lackadaisical approach.

Report suggested implementation starting April 1

As per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the seven-member committee, three task forces were to be formed in all 24 administrative wards in the city. The report suggested immediate and long-term measures to be implemented in Mumbai starting April 1. Some wards have formed a task force in the last week, but it has yet to start the measures in their ward. While some wards are yet to finalise the team.

“We have formed the task force but to start the inspection we will need a few days more,” said a civic ward official. Another official said that there are several steps being taken at a time that also leads to the delay.

Currently, the civic wards are busy with the G20 preparations and pre-monsoon work which has to be completed before May 31, sources told The Free Press Journal.

BMC not serious about tackling pollution: Former opposition leader

Former opposition leader of the BMC Ravi Raja said, “BMC is not serious about controlling air pollution, as civic body administrators had issued an order that all wards will form task forces to control air pollution from various dept to be operative from April 1st, as on today no such panels are formed. This shows the seriousness towards controlling air quality for betterment of Mumbaikar health, BMC is only prompt in issuing new tenders.”

An environmental activist Zoru Bhathena said, “When citizens raised objections against the bad quality of air, BMC began a process to form a task force. Once the air clears up, the civic body will forget everything. This is how BMC functions.”

Report will remain on papers till monsoon: Activist

Another environmental activist Stalin D said, “Why is so much time being taken to form just a task force? This shows their lackadaisical approach, the report will only remain on papers till monsoon.”

Earlier, BMC directed all its ward officers to submit their action-taken reports on the plan on the 5th and 20th of each month to the additional municipal commissioner and the deputy municipal commissioner (environment).