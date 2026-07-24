Mumbai: BMC Yet To Fill 36 Garden Department Vacancies Despite Fatal Tree Collapse Incidents This Monsoon

The BMC faces mounting pressure to fill 36 vacancies in its garden department after a series of fatal tree-collapse incidents this monsoon | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Despite a series of fatal tree-collapse incidents this monsoon, the BMC has yet to fill 36 vacant posts in its Garden Department, hampering critical tree management and maintenance works across the city.

Flagging the issue, BMC Market and Garden Committee Chairperson Hetal Gala has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, urging her to fill the vacancies on priority to strengthen the department's capacity.

Between June 22 and July 17, 902 trees were uprooted and 1,251 branches collapsed across public spaces and private properties in Mumbai, claiming three lives and raising serious concerns over public safety.

Despite the fatalities, the Garden Department, responsible for identifying hazardous trees, pruning dangerous branches and removing unsafe trees, continues to grapple with staff shortages, hampering preventive maintenance and timely action.

Vacancies Hamper Tree Management

In her letter, Gala said, "The BMC's Garden Department is functioning with 36 vacancies out of 106 sanctioned posts for horticulture assistants and junior tree officers, severely affecting its day-to-day operations. The manpower shortage has hampered routine maintenance of gardens and recreation grounds, roadside tree plantation and conservation, pre-monsoon pruning, tree health inspections and other essential horticultural works."

Urging immediate intervention, she requested Bhide to fill the vacant posts on priority and ensure the timely execution of critical tree-management activities.

A senior civic official admitted that the manpower shortage has made it increasingly difficult to carry out critical tree-management works on time. Between June 22 and July 17, the BMC removed 3,841 hazardous trees and branches from public spaces and private premises across Mumbai.

The civic body has urged residents to avoid sheltering under trees during heavy rain or strong winds and to report fallen or hazardous trees and branches to the 1916 helpline immediately.

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Fatal Incidents This Monsoon

June 30: Eleven-year-old Vihaan Shrivastava was killed after a roadside tree uprooted and crashed onto his school bus in Chembur.

July 5: Eighteen-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed died in Aarey Colony after a tree branch fell on his motorcycle.

July 6: Sixty-three-year-old Yunus Kundawala was killed in Kurla West when a tree collapsed onto the shop where he was present.

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