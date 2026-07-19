Mumbai: BMC Clears 3,841 Hazardous Trees And Branches After 3 Fatal Monsoon Incidents

BMC teams removed hazardous trees and branches across Mumbai as part of an intensified monsoon safety drive | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: After three fatal incidents and mounting criticism, the BMC has intensified its drive to remove hazardous trees and branches. According to civic data, between June 22 and July 17, the civic body cleared 3,841 dangerous trees and branches from public spaces and private premises across Mumbai, while work at the remaining 542 locations is underway.

Between June 22 and July 17, a total of 902 trees were uprooted and 1,251 branches collapsed across public spaces, housing societies, colonies and other private properties in Mumbai. Following the incidents, the BMC's Gardens Department assessed cases on civic and private properties separately and undertook clearance work.

"At some locations, the removal of fallen trees and branches is being carried out in phases due to site conditions, weather, safety concerns and the need for necessary permissions," said an official of the BMC's Gardens Department.

He further added that the department's control room, ward offices and emergency teams remain operational round the clock, with adequate manpower, equipment and machinery on standby throughout the monsoon to respond to such incidents. "The drive to clear fallen trees and branches will continue, with public safety remaining the top priority," he said.

Clearance Work Continues

According to data from June 22 to July 17, 2026, a total of 367 trees were uprooted in civic areas, of which 359 have been removed and work is underway at eight locations. On private premises, 524 trees fell, with 452 cleared and action pending at 72 locations.

During the same period, 552 branches fell in civic areas, of which 541 have been removed and work is underway at 11 locations. On private premises, 723 branches collapsed, with 632 cleared and action pending at 91 locations.

In addition, tree trimming was required at 2,206 unclaimed locations. Work has been completed at 1,857 sites and is underway at the remaining 360. The BMC's Gardens Department has urged citizens to avoid standing under trees during heavy rain or strong winds. Citizens have also been advised to immediately contact the BMC helpline at 1916 if they spot a fallen tree, a tree posing a risk of collapse or a fallen branch.

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Fatal Incidents This Monsoon

June 30: Eleven-year-old Vihaan Shrivastava was killed after a roadside tree uprooted and crashed onto his school bus in Chembur.

July 5: Eighteen-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed died in Aarey Colony after a tree branch fell on his motorcycle.

July 6: Sixty-three-year-old Yunus Kundawala was killed in Kurla West when a tree collapsed onto the shop where he was present.

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