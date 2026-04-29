Mumbai: BMC Withdraws OC Amnesty Scheme For Revision Amid Builder Relief Concerns

Debate grows over BMC’s revised OC Amnesty scheme as experts seek accountability from builders | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Although there are varying opinions among the public and housing experts on the BMC's OC Amnesty scheme, which aims at regularising buildings that have not obtained occupation certificates (OC) due to factors beyond their control, one concern remains common: that the scheme would allow dishonest builders to go scot-free, leaving all responsibility on the occupants' shoulders.

The BMC administration on Monday took back the OC Amnesty scheme proposal which was to be tabled at the Standing Committee for its sanction.

Proposal sent for revision

“The administration wants to revise the proposal and will send it to the state Urban Development Department. After revision, the proposal will be sent to the Standing Committee,” the committee's chairman Prabhakar Shinde said.

The Free Press Journal had reported on April 25 that the ruling BJP is pushing for an "OC for All" policy for non-OC buildings in Mumbai. The revised policy intends to remove the cap of 80 sq mt (816 sq ft) flats, inclusion of commercial buildings and possible extension of non-penalty to more than six months.

Although this has delayed the implementation of the policy, the revisions will also let more numbers of the irresponsible builders go scot-free, who failed to follow rules to regularise the buildings.

Commenting on this, Shinde said that it will depend case to case, and every case will be studied.

Builders may benefit, say critics

BJP leader Gopal Shetty said that the objective of bringing in the "OC for All" policy is to benefit lakhs of more Mumbaikars.

However, housing expert advocate Vinod Sampat opined that it is common knowledge that political parties take donations from builders. “There is every possibility that the builders' lobby must have convinced the municipal authorities to be lenient on builders who have not obtained occupation certificates, therefore these revisions are suggested.”

“This is nothing but punishment to law-abiding, honest citizens. Unfortunately, the builders' lobby is gaining at the expense of bona fide flat purchasers,” Sampat added.

Some experts back wider relief

While some experts also support the decision to remove the 800 sq ft cap area, and change in dateline from 2012 to 2016, Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, said, “I had written to the state UDD recently suggesting removal of the 800 sq ft cap. In fact, the dateline should be revised to 2024-25. However, the authorities should ensure that whatever expenses are to be incurred towards obtaining the OC should be recovered from the builders, and the future projects of the builders who have failed to obtain OCs should not be permitted.”

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While urban planner Chandrashekhar Prabhu questioned why honest flat buyers should face punishment and pay penalties for obtaining OC when the real culprits are the builders. “The OC policy is like flat occupants need to pay for obtaining the OC, at the same time there is no rule or clause for penalty or action against the irresponsible builders.”

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