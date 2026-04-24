Mumbai: BMC Plans ‘OC For All’ Policy For Non-OC Buildings; Proposal Revision Delays Rollout

BMC considers expanded ‘OC for All’ policy to regularise buildings as rollout faces delay and criticism | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: The ruling BJP in the BMC wants to bring in the "OC for All" policy for non-OC buildings in Mumbai. The revised policy intends to remove the cap of 80 sq mt (816 sq ft) flats, include commercial buildings and possibly extend the non-penalty period by six more months.

Policy revision and delay

Although the revision in the OC amnesty policy will benefit thousands of more non-OC buildings in the financial capital of the country, it has also delayed its implementation. Before the 2026 BMC elections, the introduction of the OC Amnesty policy was announced by minister Ashish Shelar, which he said will benefit 25,000 non-OC buildings in Mumbai.

The objective is to regularise the buildings which have not obtained OC due to factors beyond the residents’ control, like administrative lapses and absconding builders, due to which the occupants are suffering.

Proposal sent back for revision

"The proposal which was to be tabled in the BMC standing committee two weeks ago has now been referred back to the municipal commissioner for revision, following which it will again be tabled in the standing committee. Once the proposal is passed in the BMC House, it will be sent to the state UDD for its approval and a revised Government Resolution will be issued," said BJP leader and former MP Gopal Shetty, who is heading the OC policy committee formed by the state.

Earlier policy and proposed changes

The earlier proposal, which was sent by the BMC to the state government in 2022, was approved by the state Urban Development Department (UDD) in December 2025, right before the BMC elections.

It was sanctioned with certain revisions, including the change in datum line to 2016 from 2012, application of the policy to schools and hospitals, etc., with an objective to benefit more non-OC buildings. But it also mentioned that the scheme will be applicable to flats up to an area of 80 sq ft (816 sq ft) only.

"Our objective is to bring in the 'OC for All' policy and benefit lakhs of more Mumbaikars. We have recommended removing the 800 sq ft cap, including commercial buildings, etc. This will enable thousands of more non-OC buildings in Mumbai. The amended proposal will be tabled before the standing committee next month, following which it will come to the House for approval and will be sent to the state government," said Leader of the BMC House, Ganesh Khankar.

Criticism from housing activists

However, the other side is also to be noted, that this will let more numbers of irresponsible builders go scot-free, who failed to follow rules to regularise the buildings. Housing activists have been criticising the policy as it will free the builders instead of taking legal action against them and making them answerable.

Trigger and ongoing concerns

The introduction of the policy was triggered after the Tardeo's Willington Heights case, in which the top 17 floors of the high-rise were vacated following a Bombay High Court order. The building has a partial OC, and a resident had approached the court.

The court, in August 2025, ordered evacuation of the residents of the non-OC floors until the entire building is regularised. It was a one-of-its-kind action taken in Mumbai. However, since then, the 27 evacuated families of the posh high-rise are still staying in alternate accommodation.

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UDD response and expected delay

A senior officer from the state UDD said, "We have not received any proposal from the BMC yet, nor has there been any informal communication. However, we expected that the BMC could have implemented the OC amnesty policy sanctioned in December as it could have benefited thousands of people, and revisions in the policy could be done simultaneously. The objective was to benefit the common man who is staying in the non-regularised building, with no fault of his/her. This will now further delay the implementation as the UDD may take a couple of months to study the revisions."

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