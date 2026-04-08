BMC Set To Roll Out Amnesty Scheme For Occupation Certificates In Mumbai

In a significant move for Mumbai’s housing sector, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BMC, is expected to table a long awaited amnesty scheme on April 8 to help thousands of housing societies obtain Occupation Certificates, OC. The proposal aims to bring relief to nearly 25,000 societies in the city that currently lack this crucial legal document.

Accoring to Hindustan Times Real Estate report, the policy follows a September 2025 announcement by the Maharashtra government, which had indicated that a structured framework would be introduced to streamline the process of obtaining OCs.

What the amnesty scheme proposes

According to HT, the scheme will allow housing societies to legalise their buildings and secure an OC upon payment of applicable charges. These charges will depend on the nature of violations, building size, and extent of deviations from approved plans.

The scheme is expected to cover buildings constructed before November 17, 2016. Many of these structures were earlier deemed ineligible for OCs due to minor or major deviations, including additional constructions.

Residential buildings, hospitals, and schools are likely to be eligible under the policy. Priority may be given to housing units with a carpet area of up to 80 square metres, making the scheme particularly relevant for middle income homeowners.

Concessions and timelines

The proposal includes a 50 per cent concession on regularisation fees, penalties, and application charges. Importantly, societies applying within the first six months of the scheme’s rollout may be exempt from penalties altogether. Applications submitted later will still benefit from partial concessions.

However, certain conditions will apply. Housing societies must possess valid documents such as a commencement certificate, Intimation of Development, and conveyance to qualify under the scheme.

Why an OC matters

An Occupation Certificate is a critical document issued by the civic body confirming that a building complies with approved plans and is safe for occupation. Without it, residents face several challenges.

Banks often hesitate to approve loans or mortgages, redevelopment projects may stall, and access to basic civic services such as water and sewage connections can become uncertain. For many homeowners in Mumbai, the absence of an OC has remained a long standing issue.

The proposed amnesty scheme is expected to address these concerns, offering a pathway towards legal clarity and improved living conditions for thousands of residents across the city.

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