Mumbai: BMC will give you Rs 500 for reporting unfilled potholes but...

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving the condition of roads in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to give Rs 500 cash prize to citizens if a pothole reported by them is not filled within 24 hours by the civic staff.

However the pothole reported by the citizens should be at least one foot in length and three inches deep, a civic official said on Thursday.

"To improve the condition of roads in the city, the BMC is planning to hand over a token prize to the complainants if a pothole reported by them is not filled within 24 hours by the ward officials and civic team. Maintenance of roads is the responsibility of the BMC," he said.

"This prize could be up to Rs 500, but the pothole reported by the citizens has to be at least one foot in length and three inches deep," the official added.

A number of citizens have been filing complaints about potholes ever since the BMC launched MyBMC Pothole Fixit app nearly a month ago. The app allows users to register pothole- related complaints in all the administrative wards of the BMC.