Mumbai: BMC Warns Builders To Adhere To Air Pollution Mitigation Plan

BMC urges builders to comply with air pollution mitigation measures amid rising concerns | representational image/ (Salman Ansari/ FPJ)

Mumbai: Given last year's experience when the city's air quality plummeted sharply, the BMC has started gearing up to combat the choking issue. During a recent meeting with real estate developers, the civic authorities instructed them to comply with 27 guidelines aimed at reducing pollution. Additionally, special squads in all 24 administrative wards will be activated for daily inspections of construction sites.

A seven-member committee of senior civic officials released the 'Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan' in March 2023. Following some modifications, the guidelines became mandatory for private construction sites and infrastructure projects by other government agencies, starting October 25, 2023. Around 96 squads at the ward-level inspected their areas and issued notices to construction sites that failed to comply with the mitigation measures.

“Regular inspections and actions against violators have conveyed a strong message to real estate developers, leading many to adopt measures to prevent pollution,” said a BMC official. While the air quality index was good during the monsoon, trends over the past few years indicate that it deteriorates from October to January. Concerted efforts are being taken to reduce pollution and maintain air quality, the official added.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi said, “The guidelines are already in place. We just need to implement them proactively. We have instructed developers to start mitigation measures at their construction sites. Areas identified as heat hotspots, where temperatures are two–three degrees Celsius higher, need to be localised with a specific plan.”

According to the guidelines, construction and infrastructure sites must erect metal sheets around their periphery, cover all buildings under construction with green cloth, jute sheets or tarpaulin and ensure continuous spraying of water during demolition. Additionally, CCTV cameras installations are required.

The construction sites that fail to comply with the norms will be served notices, sealed or work will be halted until correctional measures are taken. Every morning, the BMC washes the city's busiest roads so that dust particles get settled.