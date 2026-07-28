Mumbai: BMC Tree Authority Clears 11 Projects Impacting 2,813 Trees, Including Dharavi Redevelopment

The BMC Tree Authority has approved multiple infrastructure projects affecting more than 2,800 trees across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Tree Authority on Tuesday approved around 11 proposals affecting more than 2,813 trees across Mumbai for various infrastructure projects.

The proposals involve permanent felling, transplantation, and removal of trees. Among them is the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, under which a total of 1,693 trees will be affected, including the felling of 871 trees and the transplantation of 822.

Opposition Raises Green Cover Concerns

The approvals came amid objections from the opposition over the depletion of the city's green cover and concerns regarding the implementation of tree transplantation commitments.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Pramod Sawant, a member of the Tree Authority, said, "Among the several proposals approved is one for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport development. In the last phase of the airport development, some 2,000 trees were cut, and there are no answers on their transplantation and survival rate. We are not against development, but amid the depleting green cover in Mumbai, the administration must provide answers on afforestation."

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Projects Receive Green Nod

Other projects that received approval from the Tree Authority on Tuesday include 320 trees for a private building project in Borivali by Swayam Realtor and Traders, 299 trees for the BARC Old Mandala to New Mandala Road connectivity project, 126 trees for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme in Powai, 125 trees for a redevelopment project in the Malabar-Cumballa Hill zone at Breach Candy by Maha-Hill Properties Pvt Ltd, 123 trees for a Management Development Centre in Dahisar, and 66 trees for the Orange Gate–Marine Drive tunnelling project, among others.

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