Mumbai BMC Transfers 695 Engineers Through Online Process After Cash-For-Transfer Row, 1,065 Posts Remain Vacant

Mumbai: Nearly a year after a cash-for-transfer controversy involving 163 engineers forced the BMC to stay and cancel their transfer orders, the civic body has transferred 695 engineers through a fully online process. Approved by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the reshuffle covers 152 junior engineers, 444 deputy engineers and 99 assistant engineers.
Online Transfers Under Existing Policy
Under the BMC’s January 27, 2021, transfer policy, 25 per cent of eligible engineers who have completed at least three years in the same department or section are considered for annual rotation.
Applications were invited online between September 5 and 20, 2026, with each engineer allowed to indicate five preferred postings. The administration said preferences were accommodated wherever possible, subject to vacancies and administrative requirements.
A committee headed by the Director (Engineering Services and Projects), with the City Engineer as member-secretary, oversees the exercise. Special consideration is given to employees suffering from serious illnesses, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those due to retire within a year. “Postings were finalised after considering vacancies, promotions, administrative requirements, individual requests and departmental recommendations,” a senior civic official said.
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Engineering Department Faces Manpower Shortage
However, the reshuffle comes against the backdrop of a significant manpower crunch in the BMC’s engineering establishment. Of the 1,200 sanctioned junior engineer posts, 600 are vacant. The deputy engineer cadre has 270 vacancies against 1,900 sanctioned posts, while 195 of 590 assistant engineer posts remain unfilled. In all, 1,065 of the 3,690 sanctioned posts across the three cadres are vacant — a shortfall of nearly 29 per cent.
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