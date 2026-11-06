Mumbai BMC Transfers 695 Engineers Through Online Process After Cash-For-Transfer Row, 1,065 Posts Remain Vacant | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Nearly a year after a cash-for-transfer controversy involving 163 engineers forced the BMC to stay and cancel their transfer orders, the civic body has transferred 695 engineers through a fully online process. Approved by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the reshuffle covers 152 junior engineers, 444 deputy engineers and 99 assistant engineers.

Online Transfers Under Existing Policy

Under the BMC’s January 27, 2021, transfer policy, 25 per cent of eligible engineers who have completed at least three years in the same department or section are considered for annual rotation.

𝐁𝐌𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟔𝟗𝟒 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 |In a historic first for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an online transfer system has been introduced for 694 officers across various engineering cadres, marking a significant step towards transparency, fairness and accountability in the civic administration. The initiative follows the sustained efforts and follow-up by RTI activist Anil Galgali, who has consistently advocated for a transparent transfer mechanism. — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 6, 2026

Applications were invited online between September 5 and 20, 2026, with each engineer allowed to indicate five preferred postings. The administration said preferences were accommodated wherever possible, subject to vacancies and administrative requirements.

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A committee headed by the Director (Engineering Services and Projects), with the City Engineer as member-secretary, oversees the exercise. Special consideration is given to employees suffering from serious illnesses, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those due to retire within a year. “Postings were finalised after considering vacancies, promotions, administrative requirements, individual requests and departmental recommendations,” a senior civic official said.

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Engineering Department Faces Manpower Shortage

However, the reshuffle comes against the backdrop of a significant manpower crunch in the BMC’s engineering establishment. Of the 1,200 sanctioned junior engineer posts, 600 are vacant. The deputy engineer cadre has 270 vacancies against 1,900 sanctioned posts, while 195 of 590 assistant engineer posts remain unfilled. In all, 1,065 of the 3,690 sanctioned posts across the three cadres are vacant — a shortfall of nearly 29 per cent.

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