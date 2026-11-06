Mumbai BEST Seeks 200 Additional Traffic Officers As It Plans To Expand Bus Fleet To 10,000 By 2027 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: As BEST prepares to expand its bus fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2027, it has proposed creating 200 additional posts of Assistant Traffic Officers (ATOs) to manage the expected increase in operational workload. The proposal, tabled at the BEST committee meeting on Friday, seeks to strengthen the supervisory workforce as the undertaking plans to induct 5,000 additional buses in phases.

BEST General Manager Sonia Sethi said the expansion would require more than just drivers and conductors, with adequate administrative and supervisory staff also needed at depots. "With the bus fleet going up considerably in the near future, there is a need to increase not just the number of drivers and conductors but also the strength of administrative staff at the depots," she said.

Existing Supervisory Workforce And Fleet

According to the proposal, BEST currently operates around 2,900 buses, supported by 101 sanctioned posts of Assistant Traffic Officers in the Grade G-8 category. Of these, 75% are filled from the general cadre and 25% from the outdoor cadre. Officials said the existing workforce is already fully engaged in supervising the current fleet, including buses operated through wet-lease arrangements.

The proposed fleet expansion is expected to increase responsibilities across depot management, route control, staff deployment, service inspections, accident prevention, passenger grievance redressal, revenue monitoring and coordination with private operators. The undertaking has therefore argued that the present supervisory strength will not be sufficient to manage the expanded network.

Role Of Assistant Traffic Officers

ATOs play a key role in day-to-day bus operations. Their responsibilities include monitoring punctuality, ensuring regular services, deploying traffic staff, maintaining discipline, checking compliance and addressing commuter complaints. They also coordinate with wet-lease operators to ensure that services run according to schedules.

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Stronger Supervision For Expanded Network

The proposal states that additional officers will help establish stronger supervision across depots as the number of buses, employees and routes increases. The move is also linked to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Urban Transport Service Level Benchmarks, which recommend 0.6 buses per 1,000 population.

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