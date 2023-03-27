Mumbai: BMC trains 300 doctors to identify mental health issues

ANI

Mumbai: The BMC’s health department has trained 300 doctors working at dispensaries and 16 peripheral hospitals to identify mental health conditions such as stress, anxiety and depression.

Senior officials said the measure will also strengthen Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics. The BMC has over 200 civic-run dispensaries that have been converted into HBT clinics and polyclinics for better services.

Doctors are being trained as per the module prepared by NIMHANS

Deputy executive health officer (BMC) Dr Daksha Shah said doctors are being trained as per the module prepared by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) so that it’s easy for them to identify symptoms of mental ill-health.

Dr Shah said the BMC plans to train more doctors and will also appoint two psychiatrists for treatment. “Our main aim is to identify problems at primary level so that treatment and counselling is started as soon as possible,” she said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said there have been instances when people don’t want to talk about mental health issues, resulting in deterioration in their condition. This, he said, would bring doctors and counsellors a step closer to those suffering in silence.