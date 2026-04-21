Mumbai: BMC To Use AI, Advanced Tech To Detect Water Leaks, Cut 25 Per Cent Supply Loss

BMC plans to deploy AI-based tools and radar systems to detect underground water leaks in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: To preserve water by accurately detecting leaks, the BMC plans to use AI-driven leak detection tools, ground penetrating radar system, along with other advanced non-destructive or minimally invasive technology.

"To increase water supply to the metropolis, our first priority is to preserve the existing water. Currently, conventional sounding rods are used for leak detection. However, this method does not yield accurate results when the depth of the water main exceeds 10 feet, particularly under concrete roads. Therefore, there is a pressing need for modern, non-destructive, reliable, and cost-effective leak detection technologies capable of accurately identifying leak points without damaging road surfaces," officials say.

BMC floats EOI for advanced leak detection

The hydraulics department has floated Expression of Interest to procure the latest technological equipment to detect leaks in underground water mains. Mumbai needs 4,200 ML of water daily; however, only 3,800 ML is actually supplied.

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar recently said that 25% of the water in Mumbai is wasted due to theft and undetected leaks, and saving the existing water has to be paramount.

Focus on reducing water wastage

Since the BJP came to power in the BMC in February, increasing the water supply to the city has been one of its top priorities. In an interview with the FPJ, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde had said that his focus will be on preventing leakage, water wastage, and providing uninterrupted water supply to Mumbaikars.

Technologies proposed for leak detection

The advanced technological equipment the hydraulics department plans to procure to detect leaks in main underground water mains are acoustic ground microphones, digital correlators, noise loggers (fixed/mobile), tracer gas (helium or equivalent), ground penetrating radar system, AI-driven leak detection tools and other internationally accepted non-invasive technology.

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Challenge of ageing infrastructure

An official from the hydraulics department said, "Although water line leaks also happen due to various infrastructure works, the incidents of leaks in old underground water mains are a challenge. Although the BMC has majorly undertaken the work to replace the old network, leaks in the existing old water mains do occur. Saving the wastage of water is a crucial part to increase the water supply to the city."

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