Mumbai: BMC To Take Over 41 MSRDC Structures, Seeks Maintenance Funds Before Flyover Transfer

BMC and MSRDC discuss the transfer of major Mumbai flyovers as civic authorities seek funding support for future maintenance responsibilities | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, May 26: Amid recurring monsoon disruptions and blame over road infrastructure failures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to assume control of 41 structures, including 27 flyovers, from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The move is aimed at streamlining accountability for key civic infrastructure that has long remained divided between agencies.

BMC seeks technical records before takeover

The issue came up for discussion during a high-level meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide last month on the proposed transfer of MSRDC-built infrastructure within Mumbai city limits to the civic body.

During the meeting, civic officials flagged that despite repeated requests from the MSRDC for the takeover, the state agency had failed to provide key technical and contractual records, including design drawings, structural audit reports, contract papers and bank guarantees.

Officials noted that only basic handover reports and details of the maintenance contractor had been furnished so far.

Some of the key structures proposed for transfer include the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli flyover, the JJ flyover, the Film City flyover in Goregaon and the Sion flyover.

Maintenance cost remains key hurdle

However, the biggest hurdle remains the financial burden of maintenance. MSRDC stated that after the handover, the BMC would have to fund all repair and upkeep expenses, even as the state agency continues to retain revenue rights from advertisements and toll collections.

The civic body has strongly objected to the proposal, especially since a maintenance contract for the bridges is already in place till 2029 for works including pothole repairs, painting and lane marking.

The BMC firmly opposed inheriting the maintenance burden without financial backing, insisting that the MSRDC must bear all upkeep costs until the existing contract expires.

The civic authorities have directed the agency to work out the maintenance expenditure incurred in the past three years and the projected cost till 2029. Civic officials said the takeover would move forward only after the corresponding funds are transferred to the BMC.

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Advertisement rights to shift later

The BMC has also decided that advertisement rights on flyovers and bridges will eventually be transferred to the civic body after the expiry of existing contracts with private advertising agencies. The MSRDC has been asked not to renew any advertisement agreements in the future.

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