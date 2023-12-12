Mumbai: BMC To Take Action Against People Feeding Pigeons On Footpaths & Roads

Kabutarkhana at CSMT in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

The BMC has taken various efforts to make Mumbai clean, beautiful, non-polluted, and healthy. It has decided to take action against pigeon feeders as pigeons are considered to spread respiratory illness and dirtiness in society. Now, people who feed pigeons illegally on roads and footpaths other than designated places will be penalized. The BMC is assigning this responsibility to Marshals, who may charge a penalty of ₹100 to ₹500 on pigeon feeders, according to a BMC officer.

To combat air pollution in Mumbai, the BMC has implemented twenty-seven measures to settle dust in the city. These norms are enforced at the ward level. The BMC is now targeting illegal pigeon feeders. While there are dedicated 'Kabutar Khanas' at Mahalaxmi, Dadar, Mahim, and CSMT areas, it has been observed that many people feed pigeons on footpaths, roads, and open spaces, leading to complaints from citizens. Pigeons create a nuisance in the area.

Kabutarkhana at CSMT in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

BMC officers state, "Pigeon droppings spread illness, and particles from their feathers can cause respiratory diseases like asthma and lung diseases." Medical advisors suggest keeping Kabooter Khanas and pigeon feeding away from human colonies.

Crores of rupees are being spent on making Mumbai livable. Recently, the BMC decided to appoint marshals to take action against Mumbaikars who violate cleanliness norms. Marshals will also monitor and take action against entities and contractors violating air pollution norms.