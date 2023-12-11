Mumbai: BMC Sends Show Cause Notice To Senior Official From SWM Department For ‘Unclean Western Express Highway’

Mumbai: The BMC has sent a show cause notice to a senior official of Solid Waste Management (SWM) department for unclean roads on the western express highway. The notice was sent to the official for not ensuring satisfactory cleaning of roads even after using a mechanical sweeping machine.

The BMC has undertaken a 'Deep Clean Drive' which is held every Saturday. The chief minister, Eknath Shinde himself, participated in the drive held on December 9, in five administrative wards. So, the civic officials are on roads to ensure the proper cleaning of the road. However, during a recent visit, the additional municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde (western suburbs) found an uncleaned western express highway from Dahisar to Borivali. Taking serious note of it, he sent a show cause notice to the senior official of the SWM department on Monday.

Shinde said, "Despite using mechanical sweeping machines, the roads were not cleaned properly. When the CM is himself participating in a drive, such negligence by officials will not be tolerated. Crores of rupees have been spent on cleaning the western express highway. If the roads are uncleaned, then why should we pay contractors?"

The senior official has been given seven days' time to reply to the show cause notice. In a similar incident, a ward official of E ward was transferred after the chief minister expressed his dissatisfaction over uncleanliness in Mazgaon Dock area when he visited the place in September.