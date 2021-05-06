Mumbai: BMC to start drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centers in open grounds - Check full list here

BMC has directed all concerned authorities to ensure that the drive in vaccination for senior citizens and specially-abled is conducted while keeping all other factors in mind. Here's what BMC has said:

1. BMC has directed all the Zonal Deputy Municipal Commissioners to set up one Drive-in Vaccination Center in each administrative zone within 24 hrs.

2. Drive-in vaccination center shall be set up in big open ground; such as Andheri Sports Club Ground, Cooperage Ground, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan, Braboume Stadium, MIG Ground, MCA Ground, Reliance Jio Garden, Wankhede Stadium, Sambhaji Udyan (Mulund), Subhash Nagar Ground (Chembur), Tilak Nagar Ground (Chembur), Ghatkopar Police Ground, Shivaji Maidan (Chunabhatti) etc.

3. BMC has directed all officials to make arrangements such as put proper Single Lane barricades for maneuvering of vehicles and inlet/outlet control, etc. shall be done inside the ground/stadium so that there will not be any traffic jam on the adjoining roads.

4. Adequate and proper temporary shelter shall be provided for vaccination area to accommodate vaccination staff, arrangement for patients of AEFI, Ambulance, etc.

5. Adequate mobile toilets and drinking water facilities shall be provided.

6. Only following category of citizens shall be permitted to use Drive-in Vaccination facilities-

a) Citizens above 60 years age coming for both the shots of COVISHIELD strictly by appointment only

7. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI, if any.