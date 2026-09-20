Mumbai: BMC To Spend ₹6.59 Crore To Repair 23 Roads In Goregaon, Malad After Encroachment Drives

BMC plans road restoration works across Goregaon and Malad after recent anti-encroachment operations damaged several stretches | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: After clearing encroachments and widening key stretches in P/South (Goregaon) and P/East (Malad), the BMC is set to spend Rs 6.59 crore to repair pothole-riddled road sections. The civic body plans to restore the cleared stretches, open them to traffic and keep them free of fresh encroachments.

Encroachments Cause Traffic Bottlenecks

The BMC’s P-East ward, covering Dindoshi and Kurar village areas in Malad, has been facing problems of unauthorised construction and encroachment. These encroachments have blocked road space and caused traffic bottlenecks, leading to several clearance drives by ward officials in recent months.

A similar situation exists in P-South ward, particularly in Goregaon, where encroachments and unauthorised structures have added to traffic congestion and affected road movement.

The respective ward offices have carried out several anti-encroachment drives in recent months, along with the “Pedestrian First” initiative launched in Mumbai last month to reclaim public spaces. However, the demolition and clearance operations have left damaged patches and uneven road surfaces at several locations.

The BMC has now proposed urgent restoration and improvement works to repair the roads and rectify defects caused during the removal of obstructions and encroachments.

23 Roads Identified For Repairs

Some of the locations among the 23 roads identified for repair include Aarey Petrol Pump on S.V. Road, Goregaon (West); Bandu Gore Road near the station, Goregaon (East); Nigos Road near the Indian Oil petrol pump, Goregaon (East); I.B. Patel Road, Goregaon (East); Sarvodaya Nagar near the Highway, Goregaon (East); Kathiyawadi Chowk on Rani Sati Road, Malad (East); and Sanskar College Road, Malad (East).

The BMC has proposed appointing M/s Rajaram Construction, the lowest bidder, which has quoted 38 per cent below the BMC’s estimated rates for the work. The proposal has been submitted at the upcoming standing committee meeting.

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Call For Quality Road Repairs

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of Fight for Right Foundation, said, "Clearing encroachments is welcome, but the damaged roads must be restored immediately. The BMC should ensure quality repairs and proper monitoring so that public spaces are reclaimed without creating new hazards for pedestrians and motorists."

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