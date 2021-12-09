Mumbai: BMC to spend 47 crores on concretisation of 7.38 km Aarey road

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon undertake concretisation work of 7.38 km main Aarey road. An amount of Rs. 47 crores will be made available for the said work.

The proposal will soon come up before the standing committee for approval. However, Environmentalists have objected to the said proposal saying the concretisation of roads will harm the environment and encourage travellers to ply on the Aarey Road.



The Main Aarey road is popularly known as Dinkar Desai Marg. It is 7.38 km long. Since 2014 BMC has been taking care of the said road. The said road and other internal roads of Aary are in bad condition. Thousands of People are travelling along this road. Accordingly, A meeting had been conducted among Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray and MLA Ravindra Vaikar and the decision was taken to repair Aarey Road.



According to Ravindra Vaikar, BMC will conduct concretisation of work; the letter has been sent and discussion was held with BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioner Suburbs P Velarasu.



Rajendra Kumar Talkar, Chief Engineer of Bridges Department told Free Press Journal that "We have undertaken the work of Main Aarey Road. it would be made of concrete. The cost of the road will go around Rs. 47 crore. We have sent the proposal to the administration for approval. After getting necessary permission the said proposal will be put in the standing committee."



However, environmentalists have other views on the concretisation of roads. they think instead of allowing people to ply on Aarey road. authorities should shut the road, atleast during evenings.



Environmentalist and director of NGO Vanashakti, Stalin D said" Initially BMC wanted to increase the width of the road but we objected to it. Because many trees were going to be hacked. Aarey is an eco-sensitive zone. people should not be allowed to ply on the said road. In the evening, it should be kept shut. but instead of that corporation is encouraging people to ply on the road."

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:03 PM IST