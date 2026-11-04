Mumbai: BMC To Spend ₹13.67 Crore On Fort Footpath Revamp, DN Road Beautification

The redevelopment aims to improve pedestrian facilities and highlight the historic architecture of Mumbai’s Fort precinct | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: From encroached footpaths and inadequate pedestrian amenities to poor walking infrastructure, Mumbai’s historic Fort precinct is set for a major revamp.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will spend Rs 13.67 crore to redevelop nearly 1.5 km of footpaths between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Crawford Junction, alongside the beautification of DN Road.

BMC Plans Heritage Precinct Revamp

The next phase of the civic body’s heritage improvement project, being undertaken by A Ward, aims to make the busy precinct safer and more accessible for pedestrians while bringing its historic architecture into sharper focus.

Modelled on the revamped footpaths outside Jehangir Art Gallery, the project will introduce uniform footpath designs, improved pedestrian facilities and a more organised streetscape.

Footpaths on both sides of DN Road will be redesigned and redeveloped, with particular attention to pedestrian convenience and the visual character of the neighbourhood.

The initiative will also focus on enhancing the visibility of heritage facades and their distinctive architectural features, allowing residents, commuters and tourists to better appreciate the area's historic identity.

Encroachments And Congestion Affect Pedestrian Movement

Fort is one of Mumbai’s most prominent heritage, commercial and cultural districts, attracting thousands of office-goers, traders, residents and tourists every day. However, growing traffic congestion, encroachments on footpaths and inadequate civic amenities have often compromised pedestrian movement.

The cluttered streetscape has also affected the visibility of several historic buildings, diminishing the experience of walking through one of the city's most architecturally significant neighbourhoods.

Three-Year Maintenance Programme Planned

Against this backdrop, the BMC's intervention seeks to balance heritage conservation with the need for modern urban infrastructure.

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"The proposed redevelopment will go beyond cosmetic beautification, incorporating comprehensive footpath reconstruction and essential civic infrastructure improvements. The project will also include a three-year maintenance and upkeep programme to ensure that the upgraded footpaths and civic facilities remain in proper condition," said a civic official.

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