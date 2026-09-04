BMC Revises Corporation Hall Plan; New 330-Seat Heritage-Style Hall Proposed At Sports Complex | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC has overhauled its plan for a new corporation hall at the municipal sports complex opposite its headquarters. The proposed heritage-style building will house a 330-seat hall across the fourth and fifth floors, with Parliament-style tiered seating replacing the earlier 350-seat plan. The revised proposal will soon go before the Standing Committee, with construction targeted to begin by year-end.

The earlier proposal to redevelop the gymkhana opposite the BMC headquarters was expanded after corporators demanded a dedicated corporation hall. The tender previously floated for the town hall was cancelled, and a fresh tender issued for the revised project.

Revised corporation hall plan

Under the new plan, the hall will accommodate 330 corporators, down from the earlier 350-seat proposal, while parking has been reduced from 80 to 60 vehicles.

The five-storey building, with a built-up area of around 38,000 sq ft, will retain 16 shops on the ground floor, with the corporation hall spread across the fourth and fifth floors.

“There will be limited open space around the building, but the design will draw heavily from the architectural character and heritage aesthetics of the BMC headquarters,” said a senior civic official.

Facilities and administrative spaces

The building will also house party offices and chambers for the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition, along with administrative offices.

The first and second floors will feature podiums, while the third floor will have a gymnasium for civic employees. The complex will include two lifts, two staircases and a car lift for parking.

After clearance by the Standing Committee, the proposal will be placed before the BMC's General Body for final approval.

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Mayor’s facilities and project timeline

The proposed corporation hall will also have separate entry and exit points for the Mayor, along with a dedicated Mayor’s cabin and designated spaces for the Deputy Mayor, Additional Municipal Commissioners, group leaders and the Leader of the Opposition.

Leader of the House and BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar said, "The revised plan is ready and will soon be presented before the Standing Committee. Once final approval is secured, the BMC aims to complete the project within two years, with the new hall designed to feature a distinctive heritage look."

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs. 30 crores.

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