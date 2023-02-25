e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools

There are more than 4 lakh students studying in the BMC-run schools, most of them belonging to poor families.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC to set up 50 more computer labs in schools | File
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up 50 computer labs in the civic body-run schools. The tenders have been invited to procure equipment worth Rs22 crore.

There are more than 4 lakh students studying in the BMC-run schools, most of them belonging to poor families. Every year, the BMC provides 27 school-related articles free of cost to these children. The students are being made capable to stand in the current competitive world.

In the year 2018-19 and 2019-20, the BMC set up computer labs in 224 schools – 193 in primary and 31 in secondary schools. 50 more labs will be added and at the end of this year, there will be 274 labs in the civic body-run schools. This year, BMC has made a provision of Rs3347 crore for education.

