Mumbai: BMC P south ward to seal floor for 14 days if Covid-19 case is found; building to be sealed in case of more than 10 active cases

BMC P south ward has issued new guidelines amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the ward. It said, If Covid-19 case is found on a particular floor then that floor will be sealed for 14 days, However entire building will be sealed if more than 10 active cases are found on more than one floor (scattered on multiple floors).

It added, "The residents of the sealed floor/contained building will not be allowed movement even if they work for essential services. Testing for High Risk and Low Risk contact will be conducted between 5th to 7 th day after Positive case is found."

Rapid Antigen test will be conducted for the other remaining residents of the building. BMC will be providing dedicated team for testing in each such contained building according to the new cases found in the particular building as required.

Depending on the situation if any residents (HRC/LRC) refused to do the testing , strict actions such as containment of floor/Sealing of Building will not be removed until all HRCs and LRCs are tested for Covid-19 or the mandatory 14 days of quarantine period is completed.

BMC requested all the societies managing committees and residents to cooperate with them and follow the above mentioned guidelines in order to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:46 PM IST